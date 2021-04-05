Also available on the nbc app

Jade Roper is opening up! The Bachelor Nation alum got candid about experiencing a "dark period" after welcoming her second baby and revealed how her third baby has helped bring her "closer" to husband Tanner Tolbert. Jade also shared her thoughts on the future of "Bachelor in Paradise." Plus, the reality star talked about partnering with Tommee Tippee for a "Spill the Milk" virtual live chat, which airs April 8 on Zoom and Facebook Live.

Appearing: