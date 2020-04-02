Also available on the NBC app

Bindi Irwin found the sweetest way to pay tribute to her parents on her wedding day. The newlywed spilled details about her gorgeous bridal attire to People, revealing that she wanted her gown to mimic the one mom Terri wore when marrying the now-late Steve Irwin in 1992. Bindi shared that she'd "always admired" the garment, adding that it's been in the family for more than 50 years. Though the heirloom is now too old to be tailored, the 21-year-old said she found a Paddington Weddings design that fit just right – in more ways than one!

