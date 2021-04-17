Main Content

Bindi Irwin’s Newborn Daughter Stares At The Camera In Adorable 3-Week Video

Bindi Irwin’s baby girl is just too cute! The wildlife activist and new mom shared a priceless look at her and Chandler Powell’s daughter, Grace, to mark three weeks since her arrival. The newborn stared right at the camera before letting out a little yawn in an adorable new Instagram video, and Bindi celebrated her little one’s latest milestone with a loving caption. Happy 3 weeks, Grace Warrior. Your dad and I love you beyond description. Thank you for being the most beautiful light in our lives,” she wrote.

