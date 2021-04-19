Also available on the nbc app

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell is already an animal lover! Bindi Irwin and Chandler's 3-week-old daughter recently got to meet some of the wildlife that lives at the Australia Zoo. Bindi's mom Terri helped her granddaughter get up close to a curious pair of chickens – though it looked like she peacefully slept through the encounter! Terri wrote on Twitter, "Introducing Grace to some of the animals living in her backyard @AustraliaZoo."

