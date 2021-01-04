Also available on the nbc app

Chandler Powell is loving life with his wife Bindi Irwin. The wildlife warrior, who got married to Bindi in 2020, took to Instagram to reflect on the past year saying he’s loving married life and can’t wait to be a father writing, “2020 was filled with the highest of highs and lowest of lows. As easy as it is to look back on the hardships of this year, I’m choosing to revel in the highlights. I married my best friend, and our daughter will be joining us in a few short months. Starting 2021 as a husband and a dad is incredible and I’m ready for absolutely anything the year has in store for us.”

