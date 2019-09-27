Bindi Irwin's Fiancé Practiced Proposing On Her Brother First And Yes, There's Evidence (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Bindi Irwin's fiancé had special help making sure he popped the question perfectly! The bride-to-be joined brother Robert Irwin and mom Terri Irwin for a chat with Access, where Robert revealed that Bindi's soon-to-be husband Chandler Powell practiced his romantic proposal on him. It gets even better – Robert also lent his photography skills to the special moment and the run-throughs, admitting there are photos of Chandler getting down on one knee in front of his soon-to-be brother-in-law! Is Bindi ready to release the secret evidence? Season 2 of the family's Animal Planet series, "Crikey! It's the Irwins," premieres Oct. 5.

