Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin's daughter, Grace Warrior, is meeting a beloved animal at the Australia Zoo and also twinning with the late Steve Irwin. On Tuesday, the animal activist shared an adorable snap of her posing her mom, Terri, as little Grace smiled and looked their beloved cockatoo named Occa. The 23-year-old also shared a snap of her late father looking at the bird as well as a cute photo of her holding Occa as a child. "Family forever. These photographs brought me to tears. Grace spending time with sweet Occa who we rescued over 20 years ago. Every time he talks to her, she beams with happiness," she captioned.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution