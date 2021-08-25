Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace Warrior is growing up so fast. On Tuesday, the 23 year old conservationist posted a series of adorable snaps on Instagram of her daughter lounging in a mini beach chair to celebrate her tot turning five months old. In the photos, Grace is strapped to a miniature chair on a sandy shore near a river as she smiles and looks up. In one of the pics the little one is holding a wooden sign that says, "I'm five months old today Crickey."

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution