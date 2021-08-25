Main Content

Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Warrior Looks Precious Lounging In Mini Beach Chair

Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace Warrior is growing up so fast. On Tuesday, the 23 year old conservationist posted a series of adorable snaps on Instagram of her daughter lounging in a mini beach chair to celebrate her tot turning five months old. In the photos, Grace is strapped to a miniature chair on a sandy shore near a river as she smiles and looks up. In one of the pics the little one is holding a wooden sign that says, "I'm five months old today Crickey."

