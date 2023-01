Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace Warrior is one scene stealer. The 23-year-old conservationist shared a precious video of her little girl smiling as she points her finger at the camera on her Instagram on Wednesday. "Grace poking the camera whenever we try to take a picture is my new favourite thing," she captioned. The sweet gesture is the latest milestone from the 9-month-old.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight