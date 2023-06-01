Main Content

Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Looks Like Her Twin As She Recreates Adorable Childhood Photo

CLIP06/01/23

Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior is her mini me! The 24-year-old conservationist shared a precious video on her Instagram this week that shows the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! The clip starts off with a throwback picture of Bindi holding her newborn baby with the caption "Holding my newborn daughter wondering if she'll love wildlife like I did growing up." Thankfully for Bindi she does! It then cuts to a snap of Bindi as a child posing next to a tortoise followed by a similar photo of Grace resting her head on a tortoise. "Our Grace Warrior, the Wildlife Warrior," she captioned the post.

