Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are celebrating two months as a family of three! The couple's infant daughter Grace hit her two-month milestone on May 25. Her parents celebrated the special day on Instagram, posing for a family portrait with a koala – who Grace couldn't keep her eyes off of! Chandler captioned the snap, "2 months old. We have had lots of smiles, the best giggles and we’ve met a koala! We love you, Grace Warrior."

Appearing: