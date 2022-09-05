Main Content

Bindi Irwin Thanks Steve Irwin For Being 'Amazing Guardian Angel' For Daughter Grace

CLIP09/04/22

Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her dad Steve Irwin on Sunday, which marked both Australia's Father's Day and the 16th anniversary of his death. The conservationist shared a throwback photo of one of her and late father's wildlife adventures. She captioned it, "Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would’ve been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad. Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: bindi irwin, Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin, grace warrior irwin powell, australia, celebrity
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.