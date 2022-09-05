Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her dad Steve Irwin on Sunday, which marked both Australia's Father's Day and the 16th anniversary of his death. The conservationist shared a throwback photo of one of her and late father's wildlife adventures. She captioned it, "Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would’ve been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad. Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace."

