Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple Starting College 'Feels Almost As Profound As Giving Birth'
CLIP 09/25/22
Main Content
Bindi Irwin turned 24 years old on July 24 and spent her golden birthday surrounded by family! The Australian zookeeper took to her Instagram on Sunday to share pics from her special day and wrote a thoughtful caption. "I'm grateful for another trip around the sun and another year to do my best making difference in this world," she wrote. In the pics, Bindi also showed off her new haircut, a short and chic 'do while posing with her husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace Warrior.