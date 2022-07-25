Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Bindi Irwin Shows Off Short Hair While Celebrating 24th Birthday With Family

CLIP07/25/22

Bindi Irwin turned 24 years old on July 24 and spent her golden birthday surrounded by family! The Australian zookeeper took to her Instagram on Sunday to share pics from her special day and wrote a thoughtful caption. "I'm grateful for another trip around the sun and another year to do my best making difference in this world," she wrote. In the pics, Bindi also showed off her new haircut, a short and chic 'do while posing with her husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace Warrior.

NRS2022 E0 4 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: bindi irwin, chandler powell, Robert Irwin, birthday, family, Love, grace warrior, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.