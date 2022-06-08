Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin wants her daughter to know that she'll be there for her every step of the way! The conservationist took to Instagram on Monday to share a touching message for her and Chandler Powell's toddler, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. The wildlife warrior wrote, "My love, there are countless adventures waiting for you on the horizon, a whole world for you to create positive change within. Until then, I will carry you and be there to encourage every one of your dreams."

