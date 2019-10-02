Bindi Irwin Shares Special Way Her Family Honors Late Dad Steve: It's 'Like Getting Him Back Again'

Also available on the NBC app

Gone, but not forgotten. Bindi Irwin, Robert Irwin and Terri Irwin tell Access exclusively how their Animal Planet series "Crikey! It's the Irwins" not only pays tribute to beloved late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin's memory, but also feels like he's part of the show. The trio reflects on using flashback footage of heartwarming family time with Steve within their present-day adventures at the Australia Zoo and beyond, and why their mission as wildlife warriors makes sure his legacy lives on.

