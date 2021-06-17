Main Content

Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Picture of Baby Grace Roaming Through Australia Zoo

Bindi Irwin’s baby daughter, Grace, is truly making the Australia Zoo her home! The 22-year-old mom shared an adorable picture to her Instagram on Tuesday where she’s strolling her 11-week-old daughter through the zoo grounds. In the snap, Grace is wearing a pink hat and is wrapped in a pink fluffy blanket that has “baby Powell” embroidered in gold. The wildlife conservationist and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed their daughter on March 25th—one year after their wedding.

