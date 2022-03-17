Main Content

Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter Grace Warrior: 'Chats With This Cutie Are The Best'

CLIP03/17/22
Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace Warrior is already a talker! On Wednesday, the 23-year-old animal conservationist shared a precious snap on Instagram with her 11-month-old daughter, her husband Chandler Powell and their dog, Piggy. In the snap Chandler smiles as he takes the selfie while Bindi talks to their little girl. "Chats with this cutie are the best," she wrote. Chandler and Bindi welcomed Grace on March 25th, 2021, which was the same day they marked their one-year wedding anniversary.

Tags: bindi irwin, grace warrior, chandler powell, Australia Zoo, Robert Irwin
