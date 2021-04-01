Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin is loving life as a mama! The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share some new photos of her adorable newborn daughter Grace writing, “Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old. This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love.” Chandler also shared eh photos and gushed about his wife and daughter writing, “One week as a family of 3. My two beautiful girls make every day perfect.”

