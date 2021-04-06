Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s newborn baby girl is too cute! The wildlife warrior took to Instagram to share a new snap of her daughter Grace Warrior writing, “Our beautiful girl, always dreaming.” The couple has been sharing updates ever since welcoming their bundle of joy on March 25, 2021. With Bindi first sharing the news about their daughter’s arrival writing in part, “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light.”

Appearing: