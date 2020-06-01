Also available on the NBC app

Bindi Irwin is reflecting on her wedding day. The wildlife warrior posted a long message on Instagram about her wedding to Chandler Powell, which occurred on March 25th at the Australia Zoo. She admitted it wasn’t exactly like she’d pictured it to be after having to change all her plans last minute due to the coronavirus pandemic. She also blasted paparazzi for flying overhead and scaring the wildlife at the zoo.

