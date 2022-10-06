Bindi Irwin is opening up about raising her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior. The 24-year-old animal activist chatted with People about the book “Good Night Stories from Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Changemakers,” and revealed her hopes for her little girl. "Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to," she said. Bindi married Chandler Powell in 2020 and welcomed Grace in March 2021. They are raising their little girl at the Australia Zoo, and she already appears to be an animal lover!

