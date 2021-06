Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin are celebrating their parents Terri and Steve Irwin on what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary. Bindi posted a photo and gushed about her mom and dad writing, “Soulmates. Happy anniversary to my sweetheart parents. Your love is the stuff of miracles.” Robert also shared sweet words, writing in part, “Happy anniversary, Mum and Dad.” Terri and Steve were married in 1992 but tragedy struck in 2006 when Steve was sadly killed by a stingray.

