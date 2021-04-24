Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin is feeling the love! The wildlife conservationist penned a romantic tribute to her husband Chandler Powell, honoring him as not only her perfect partner but also the best co-parent she could ask for. Bindi shared a cute Instagram photo of Chandler holding their newborn daughter, Grace, and gave the proud dad a shoutout in a heartfelt caption, writing, “A note of gratitude for this incredible man that I get to call my husband. Grace and I are beyond blessed to have him in our lives. His strength, love and kindness are the greatest gifts in the world.”

