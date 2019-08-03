Bindi Irwin Pens Touching Note To Late Dad Steve After Getting Engaged

Also available on the NBC app

Steve Irwin will always be in his daughter Bindi's life. Just a week after Bindi Irwin got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell, the young wildlife conservationist took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note to her late father. "I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle. I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us," she wrote.

Appearing: