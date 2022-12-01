Main Content

Bindi Irwin Pens Sweet Post For Robert Irwin: ‘I See So Much Of Dad In Everything You Do’

Bindi Irwin is praising her brother Robert, and comparing him to their late father, Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old posted a heartfelt tribute to the 19-year-old on Instagram for his birthday on Thursday. "I see so much of Dad in everything you do and I know he would be beyond proud of you. We all are. Thank you for being such a good uncle to Grace and fantastic brother to me and Chandler. We love you and can't wait to celebrate today," she wrote in part. "Love you B ... thank you," her brother replied in the comments.

