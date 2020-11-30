Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin has major love for her brother. The wildlife warrior took to social media to pen a sweet message to Robert Irwin on his 17th birthday saying he’s going to be a great uncle. “Happy Birthday to my amazing brother! Your kind heart and fantastic sense of humour makes my every day. Our baby girl is going to love her ‘funcle’ (fun uncle) so very much. You’re one of the brightest lights the world has ever seen. I’ll always be here for you. Love you!” she wrote.

