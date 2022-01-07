Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin has some special new ink! The 23-year-old is sharing her recent tattoos that pay tribute to three of her favorite people. Bindi got an alligator tattoo along with the phrase "graceful warrior" on her forearm. She shared photos on Instagram and explained the meaning behind them. "The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, "My graceful warrior." That's how her name was born. This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always...and my beautiful wedding ring in bloom," she said.

