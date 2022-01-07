Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Bindi Irwin Gets Tattoo Tribute For Daughter Written In Steve Irwin's Handwriting

CLIP01/07/22
Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin has some special new ink! The 23-year-old is sharing her recent tattoos that pay tribute to three of her favorite people. Bindi got an alligator tattoo along with the phrase "graceful warrior" on her forearm. She shared photos on Instagram and explained the meaning behind them. "The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, "My graceful warrior." That's how her name was born. This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always...and my beautiful wedding ring in bloom," she said.

Appearing:
Tags: bindi irwin, Steve Irwin, tattoo, grace warrior, graceful warrior
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.