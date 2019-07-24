Bindi Irwin Gets Engaged To High School Sweetheart On 21st Birthday

Also available on the NBC app

Crikey! Bindi Irwin is engaged to Chandler Powell after six years of dating. She shared a couple adorable photos that show off her massive engagement ring. Bindi has previously gushed to us about her man, and has always maintained that she'll tell everyone once she's engaged and it looks like she kept her promise! The couple resides in Australia, and they both share a deep love for conservation and animals.

