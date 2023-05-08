Main Content

Bindi Irwin Found Her 'Light Again' After Endometriosis Surgery, Chandler Powell Says

CLIP05/08/23

Bindi Irwin is opening up about her experience with endometriosis. At a gala dinner honoring her late father Steve Irwin, the 24-year-old detailed her scary battle with endometriosis with Access Hollywood, sharing, "There were a lot of moments that I thought I'd never find an answer and a lot of times that I said to my family, 'Is this really gonna be the rest of my life?' It was really quite scary … I couldn't be here today without my family's support." Bindi's husband Chandler Powell also explained that the mom of one found her light again following her endometriosis surgery, sharing, "Seeing her be able to pick up (daughter) Grace and play with her where she couldn't before is just something I'll never take for granted again." Plus, Robert and Terri Irwin talk about Steve Irwin's lasting legacy.

