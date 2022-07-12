Main Content

Bindi Irwin & Daughter Grace Dance To Viral 'Jiggle Jiggle' Rap In Adorable Video: 'Nailed It'

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell is showing off her best wiggle wiggle! The adorable 1-year-old daughter of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell took part in her first TikTok dance craze this week. Bindi and her brother Robert Irwin got the toddler to join in as they grooved to Louis Theroux and Duke & Jones' viral track "Jiggle Jiggle." While Robert nailed every move, Grace seemed to groove to the beat of her own drum!

