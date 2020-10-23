Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin already makes a gorgeous mama! The conservationist, who is expecting a daughter with husband Chandler Powell, shared a new snap of her growing baby bump while grabbing a meal with her loved ones. She cradled her belly and turned to the side, giving fans a profile view of her progress, and wrote, "Dinner with the fam and baby bump. There are no words to describe how much I love our baby girl." Chandler shared the sweetest words in response, commenting on Bindi's post, "The two most beautiful girls."

