Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell captured a major milestone moment for their daughter, Grace Warrior! The proud parents shared an adorable Instagram video on Tuesday of their 1-year-old standing up on her own and walking towards her dad, who was holding the camera. Chandler cheered on the little one, saying in the video, "Good walking!" The family recently celebrated Grace's first birthday with a "Wild One" themed party at the Australia Zoo.

