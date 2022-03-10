Main Content

Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell's 'Cutest' Daughter Grace Warrior Is All Smiles Playing Peek-A-Boo

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's daughter, Grace Warrior, seems to love playtime with her parents! In a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, the couple shared an adorable video of their 11-month-old smiling and giggling while playing a round of peek-a-boo. Grace hid behind a couch in the sweet clip, and every so often she would pop her head out to surprise Bindi. At the end of the video, Chandler made a quick appearance to move one of the couch pillows, revealing Grace's smiley face.

