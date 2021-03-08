Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have major love for their little one! Bindi, who is currently pregnant with their first daughter, took to Instagram to gush about her baby on International Women’s Day. “’Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.’ #InternationalWomensDay,” she wrote. Her husband also posted saying, “This #InternationalWomensDay and every day I’m thankful for the amazing women in my life. My beautiful wife, mom and mum-in-law are incredible. This year @bindisueirwin and I are also celebrating our gorgeous daughter who will be arriving soon.”

News and Information Daytime Interview