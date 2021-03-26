Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have a lot to celebrate! The wildlife warrior announced on Instagram that they welcomed their first child, a baby girl , on March 25th who weighed in at 7lbs, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. “Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light,” the caption reads in part.

