Congratulations to the Irwin/Powell family! Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell announced they are expecting their first child together in a sweet picture shared to their social media accounts. “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives,” the proud mama-to-be gushed. The happy news came just a few months after the couple’s March wedding!

