Twenty weeks down, and 20 weeks to go! Bindi Irwin is celebrating hitting the halfway point in her pregnancy. The animal lover and her husband, Chandler Powell, marked the milestone in twin Instagram posts, holding a "20 weeks" sign. "Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick. The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless," Bindi captioned her post.

