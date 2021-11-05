Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell And Baby Grace Warrior Take 'Extra Special' Family Trip To Tasmania

CLIP11/05/21
Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin is sharing pictures from her "extra special" family trip. On Thursday the 23-year-old "Crikey, It's the Irwins" star shared precious moments from her vacation in Tasmania on her Instagram. The first snap shows Bindi holding onto her 7-month-old daughter Grace Warrior alongside husband Chandler Powell as they all pose in front of a beautiful landscape. Bindi's mom Terri Irwin and brother Robert also joined the trip and shared a selfie in front of what appears to be a lake.

Appearing:
Tags: bindi irwin, chandler powell, grace warrior, Robert Irwin, terri irwin, irwin family
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.