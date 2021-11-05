Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin is sharing pictures from her "extra special" family trip. On Thursday the 23-year-old "Crikey, It's the Irwins" star shared precious moments from her vacation in Tasmania on her Instagram. The first snap shows Bindi holding onto her 7-month-old daughter Grace Warrior alongside husband Chandler Powell as they all pose in front of a beautiful landscape. Bindi's mom Terri Irwin and brother Robert also joined the trip and shared a selfie in front of what appears to be a lake.

