Steve Irwin passed nearly 14 years ago, but the animal activist’s family is keeping his memory alive in many ways. On Sunday, Steve’s widow Terri posted a moving tribute to her late husband on the 28th anniversary of the day Steve proposed. Steve’s 21-year-old daughter Bindi also posted a touching tribute to her parents’ love to commemorate the day. Bindi, who is engaged to her longtime love Chandler Powell, plans to hold her wedding ceremony at the Australia Zoo—the same place where both Steve proposed to Terri, and Chandler proposed to Bindi.

