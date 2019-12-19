Bindi Irwin And Fiancé Chandler Powell’s Love Story: ‘We Were Just Meant For Each Other’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Crikey! These lovebirds sure are adorable. Bindi Irwin and her fiancé Chandler Powell gave Access Hollywood an exclusive preview of their engagement story ahead of this Saturday’s episode of “Crikey! It’s The Irwins,” where fans can learn all about how the couple fell in love almost six years ago. The couple met at the Australia Zoo, and according to Bindi, “We both knew from day one that we were just meant for each other.” So of course, Chandler could think of no better place to propose than the exact location the two first met! To hear more about the couple and their sweet engagement story, tune in to “Crikey! It’s The Irwins” this Saturday on Animal Planet at 8 P.M.

Appearing: