Bindi And Terri Irwin Pen Tributes To Steve Irwin On His 58th Birthday: 'You're Always With Me'

Bindi Irwin penned a sweet tribute to her late father Steve Irwin on what would have been his 58th birthday. Bindi posted a cute throwback pic of the pair and wrote in part, "Today and every day I miss you and love you beyond description. You’re always with me." And, Steve's wife, Terri, took to Twitter to memorialize her late husband saying, "He was my best friend, best dad, & built the best Zoo. I love you."

