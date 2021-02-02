Also available on the nbc app

Billy Porter spoke to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about hosting The Blue Jacket Fashion Show and opened up about how getting a new dog has brought him even closer to his husband Adam Smith. Being quarantined during the Covid-19 pandemic has also been a positive experience for him, “It had grounded me in a different way, it’s really made me look at myself and help me move through old stuff, old trauma so I could get to the joy that is my life. I’m sitting inside nothing but joy. I’m starting to understand that…You see these, those are real tears, I thank you.” Billy Porter is hosting The Blue Jacket Fashion Show virtual event on World Cancer Day, February 4, 2021 at 7 PM.

