Billy Porter Raves Over Tiffany Haddish's 'Like A Boss' Dinners: 'I Had To Throw My Shoe At Her'

"Like A Boss" star Billy Porter tells Access Hollywood about the bond he shared with castmates Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek and Rose Byrne, and why the camaraderie was similar to his theater days. The actor reveals that Tiffany even hosted weekly potluck dinners and once made a pot roast to die for. Billy also looks back at his showstopping Golden Globes look and reveals why being passionate about bold fashion brings him joy. "Like a Boss" hits theaters on Jan. 10.

