Billy Porter is ready to fill some iconic shoes. The actor tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about portraying the fairy godmother in the Amazon original film "Cinderella" and how excited he was to land "the Whitney Houston part" for this reimagining. Billy also raves about Camila Cabello taking on the iconic title role and reveals why he isn't going to the Met Gala this year. Catch "Cinderella" on Amazon Prime starting Sept. 3.

