Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Billy Porter Raves About Camila Cabello's History-Making Take On 'Cinderella'

CLIP08/30/21
Also available on the nbc app

Billy Porter is ready to fill some iconic shoes. The actor tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about portraying the fairy godmother in the Amazon original film "Cinderella" and how excited he was to land "the Whitney Houston part" for this reimagining. Billy also raves about Camila Cabello taking on the iconic title role and reveals why he isn't going to the Met Gala this year. Catch "Cinderella" on Amazon Prime starting Sept. 3.

Appearing:
Tags: Billy Porter, Cinderella, Camila Cabello, billy porter cinderella, Met Gala
S2021 E08 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.