Billy Porter Gushes Over Working With Rita Moreno In ’80 For Brady’

CLIP01/10/23

Billy Porter is proud to be honoring his good friend Ryan Murphy with the Colin Burnett Award at the 2023 Golden Globes. “It’s special and I’m humbled to be in this space to tell him how much I love him, ”he told Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover. The 53-year-old actor also gushed over working with Rita Moreno and the other ladies who star in “80 For Brady” and dished about his bold red look.

