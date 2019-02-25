Billy Porter talks with Access after the Oscars about his look at the award show. Plus, he reacts to Spike Lee's win at the event.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, award show, award season, Oscars, The Oscars, Oscars 2019, 2019 oscars, red carpet, Academy Awards, The Academy Awards, academy awards 2019, 2019 academy awards, oscars fashion, Oscars moments, when is the Oscars, when is the Oscars airing, Billy Porter, Billy Porter oscars, Billy Porter ballgown, Pose, Billy Porter pose, Billy Porter fashion, fashion, style, Spike Lee
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.