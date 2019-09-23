Billy Porter Breaks Down In Tears Over Historic Emmys Win: 'I Am So Overjoyed'

Also available on the NBC app

Billy Porter has made history at the 2019 Emmys! The "Pose" star became the first openly gay person of color to win an Emmy award for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Pray Tell in the acclaimed FX show. "The category is love, y'all!" he gushed. "I am so overwhelmed and I am so overjoyed to have lived long enough to see this day!" Billy broke down in tears while delivering his acceptance speech just one day after celebrating his 50th birthday!

