Billy Porter Breaks Down In Tears Over Historic Emmys Win: 'I Am So Overjoyed'

CLIP 10/10/19
Billy Porter has made history at the 2019 Emmys! The "Pose" star became the first openly gay person of color to win an Emmy award for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Pray Tell in the acclaimed FX show. "The category is love, y'all!" he gushed. "I am so overwhelmed and I am so overjoyed to have lived long enough to see this day!" Billy broke down in tears while delivering his acceptance speech just one day after celebrating his 50th birthday!