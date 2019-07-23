Billy Joel Joins Blind Teen Music Prodigy On Piano For Heartwarming Duet

Also available on the NBC app

Blind music prodigy Logan Riman got the surprise of a lifetime when Billy Joel asked him to play piano during the soundcheck for his Madison Square Garden concert on July 11. Though the 14-year-old Brooklyn resident was supposed to just have a meet-and-greet with Billy, the superstar was so impressed he couldn't help but join in for an unforgettable rendition of his classic hit, "Piano Man."

