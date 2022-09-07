Billie Lourd is expanding her family! The "American Horror Story" actress is expecting her second child with husband Austen Rydell. She revealed the happy news by debuting her baby bump at the world premiere of her new movie "Ticket To Paradise." Billie proudly cradled her growing bump on the red carpet. She rocked a pink sequined mini dress with a rose pinned to it and grinned ear to ear as she stood beside Austen. Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for the "Booksmart" star for comment.

