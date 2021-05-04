Also available on the nbc app

Billie Lourd is making sure her baby boy has an appreciation for his late grandmother, Carrie Fisher – and her most iconic character! In honor of Star Wars Day, the "Booksmart" actress gave her son Kingston the full Princess Leia experience. She set the infant up in front of a laptop with one of Carrie's "Star Wars" scenes playing. Kingston was also dressed perfectly for the movie, wearing a knit cap made to look like Leia's signature buns and a onesie that showed her wielding her blaster pistol!

Appearing: